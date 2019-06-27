Delhi Waqf Board Promises Rs 5 Lakh, Job to Wife of 24-year-old Man Lynched in Jharkhand
Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan also said they will help Ansari's wife get legal aid.
Tabrez Ansari (24) who was beaten to death in a mob lynching incident in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Thursday said the panel will give Rs 5 lakh and a job to the wife of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand.
Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in the state's Seraikela-Kharsawan district last Wednesday on the suspicion of theft and he succumbed to injuries on Saturday. He was seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".
The waqf board chairman also said they will help Ansari's wife get legal aid.
"We are trying to send a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Tabrez's wife. I may also go there to handover the cheque to her. We will also give her a job at the waqf board and provide her legal help," Khan told PTI.
Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had said lynching of Ansari in Jharkhand, pained him and the guilty must be severely punished, but stressed that all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala, should be treated the same and law should take its course.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Harrier by Rs 80,000
- #FactCheck: Did a TikTok User Actually Use a Delhi Police Car To Perform Dangerous Stunt in Video?
- Kabir Singh Box Office Day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 120 Cr
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- Woman Scribbles ‘It’s Real’ After Being ‘Dead’ for 27 Minutes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s