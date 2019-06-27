Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Waqf Board Promises Rs 5 Lakh, Job to Wife of 24-year-old Man Lynched in Jharkhand

Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan also said they will help Ansari's wife get legal aid.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Waqf Board Promises Rs 5 Lakh, Job to Wife of 24-year-old Man Lynched in Jharkhand
Tabrez Ansari (24) who was beaten to death in a mob lynching incident in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. (Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Thursday said the panel will give Rs 5 lakh and a job to the wife of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari who was lynched in Jharkhand.

Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in the state's Seraikela-Kharsawan district last Wednesday on the suspicion of theft and he succumbed to injuries on Saturday. He was seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

The waqf board chairman also said they will help Ansari's wife get legal aid.

"We are trying to send a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Tabrez's wife. I may also go there to handover the cheque to her. We will also give her a job at the waqf board and provide her legal help," Khan told PTI.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had said lynching of Ansari in Jharkhand, pained him and the guilty must be severely punished, but stressed that all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala, should be treated the same and law should take its course.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram