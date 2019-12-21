Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Waqf Board to Give Rs 5.5 Lakh Each to Kin of Those Killed During anti-CAA Protests

The death toll in violent protests in UP increased to 11 on Saturday. On Friday, four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two each in Kanpur and Bijnor.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Waqf Board to Give Rs 5.5 Lakh Each to Kin of Those Killed During anti-CAA Protests
File photo: Protest were seen across the country against Citizenship Bill. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Waqf Board on Saturday announced that it will give a financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh each to the families of those killed during violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, also an AAP MLA, in a Facebook post claimed that several people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka's Mangalore during protests against the CAA and NRC, due to "police bullets".

He sought details of the people killed in the protests, saying their "sacrifices" will not be futile. Earlier, Khan had provided financial help of Rs 5 lakh and a permanent job at the Waqf Board to Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Minhajuddin who lost sight in his left eye after police entered campus and allegedly baton-charged students last week.

The death toll in violent protests in UP increased to 11 on Saturday, officials said. On Friday, four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two each in Kanpur and Bijnor. An eight-year-old boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by policemen. Besides, violence claimed one life each in Sambhal and Firozabad, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram