Delhi Waqf Board to Give Rs 5.5 Lakh Each to Kin of Those Killed During anti-CAA Protests
The death toll in violent protests in UP increased to 11 on Saturday. On Friday, four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two each in Kanpur and Bijnor.
File photo: Protest were seen across the country against Citizenship Bill. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Waqf Board on Saturday announced that it will give a financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh each to the families of those killed during violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, also an AAP MLA, in a Facebook post claimed that several people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka's Mangalore during protests against the CAA and NRC, due to "police bullets".
He sought details of the people killed in the protests, saying their "sacrifices" will not be futile. Earlier, Khan had provided financial help of Rs 5 lakh and a permanent job at the Waqf Board to Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Minhajuddin who lost sight in his left eye after police entered campus and allegedly baton-charged students last week.
The death toll in violent protests in UP increased to 11 on Saturday, officials said. On Friday, four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two each in Kanpur and Bijnor. An eight-year-old boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by policemen. Besides, violence claimed one life each in Sambhal and Firozabad, they said.
