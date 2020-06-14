Delhi WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Distributes Reusable Sanitary Napkins Among Women Living in Slums

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday distributed 15,000 re-usable sanitary napkins among women living in slums.

He distributed these pads in Seemapuri, Sundar Nagri, Nand Nagri, Babarpur, Gokalpur and Rohas Nagar areas.

The minister also distributed nutritious snacks and biscuits among children, according to a government statement.

"Women living in clusters and slums, as we know, do not have access to proper sanitisation which poses serious health risks, especially during menstruation. Sanitary napkins are not easily accessible to women hailing from lower-income families. That is why we decided to distribute 15,000 special sanitary napkins which are reusable for up to two years," Gautam said.

"The progress of any society can be directly measured with the health of its children. We need to eradicate malnourishment in children. Healthy snacks and proper dietary supplements are essential for a child's growth and overall development," he said.

In May, Gautam's ministry and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) had launched a "Menstrual Hygiene Campaign" during which one lakh sanitary napkins were distributed in East and Northeast districts of Delhi.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the WCD Ministry and the DCPCR also distributed 8,000 milk Packets, 50,000 packs of nutritious biscuits and 5,000 kg of nutritious food among children in Delhi.