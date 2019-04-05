Delhi Weather a Rollercoaster, Likely to See Heat Wave, Dust Storm and Thunderstorm Today

: Delhiites woke up to a hot morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 20 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.Heat wave conditions are likely at isolated pockets, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.Humidity was 76 per cent at 8.30 am, he said.The MeT office has forecast partly cloudy skies and a possibility of thunderstorm and dust storm towards afternoon and in the evening.Thunderstorm and dust storm were expected because of a feeble western disturbance currently lying over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan and a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, B P Yadav, head of the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, said."There will also be an increase in humidity due to moisture coming from the Bay of Bengal side due to the prevailing easterly winds over Indo-Gangetic plains. This will be having an influence till April 6 and the maximum temperature is likely to fall from Saturday," he said.On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 38.2 and 18.7 degrees, respectively.