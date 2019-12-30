30 Trains Delayed, Flights Diverted as Dense Fog Envelopes Delhi; Air Quality Drops to 'Severe'

Delhi: Dense fog enveloped Delhi and adjoining cities on Monday morning, disrupting air and rail traffic as the visibility was reduced to zero in some parts, officials said.

Thirty trains are running late due to low visibility. Though no flights have been cancelled, but three flights to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport have been diverted. The airport authorities have asked the air passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight updates. Flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metres and 175 metres.

The air quality on Monday morning dropped to severe category.

Since December 14, the national capital has been experiencing "severe cold days" with the average minimum temperature on Sunday morning being recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below what is considered normal for this time of the year.

The mean temperature for December 2019 till Sunday was 19.07 degrees Celsius and it is "most likely to become second coldest December since 1901", behind 17.3 degrees Celsius in December 1997, the Met department said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 64 per cent to 100 per cent, it added.

For Monday, the weatherman had predicted dense fog in the morning with cold day at a few places in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

A significant increase in wind speed is also expected over Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening under influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in lower level, the department said.

Meanwhile, the schools in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Agra will remain closed on December 30 and 31 due to the cold wave conditions.

(With PTI inputs)

