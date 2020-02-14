English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi Wakes Up to Cold Morning as Minimum Temp Settles at 10.3 Degrees
The weather department has predicted strong surface winds in the daytime, with the maximum temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.
File photo of Delhi.
New Delhi: It was a cold morning in Delhi on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.
The weather department has predicted strong surface winds in the daytime, with the maximum temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.
Relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Varun Dhawan's Fight Video from Goes Viral, Watch Here
- E-Cigarettes Banned Across All Indian Airports and Aircrafts - Aviation Security Regulator
- Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Fighting with Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral, Here's What Happened
- Democrat Pres Candidate Michael Bloomberg's Campaign Takes a 'Meme' Turn
- Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire