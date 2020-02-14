Delhi Wakes Up to Cold Morning as Minimum Temp Settles at 10.3 Degrees

New Delhi: It was a cold morning in Delhi on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The weather department has predicted strong surface winds in the daytime, with the maximum temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.