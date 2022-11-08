Delhi Weather Remains Cloudy With Smoky Haze, Rain Likely on Wednesday

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said.

On Monday, the city’s maximum temperature had settled at 33 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2008 for the month of November, meteorological data showed.

A layer of smoky haze shrouded Delhi on Tuesday as its air quality deteriorated to the upper end of the “very poor” category due to calmer winds. The air quality is forecast to become worse over the next two days due to unhelpful meteorological conditions.

The day’s minimum temperature had settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity levels oscillated between 92 and 71 per cent, the IMD said.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 30 and 17 degrees Celsius.

