Delhi Weekend Curfew: e-Pass Being Issued for Essential Services, Emergencies; All You Need to Know

As Delhi goes under weekend curfew from Friday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has started issuing e-passes for movement of people engaged in essential services and in cases of emergencies. Those who require a movement pass in Delhi can book the same at the official website of Delhi Police, delhipolice.nic.in.

The Delhi police has started a ‘Movement Pass Helpline’ to facilitate the availability of the e-passes for those eligible under the DDMA order. The helpline number, 011-23469900, has been set up at the police headquarters. People facing difficulties in getting an e-pass can also call on the helpline number.

“The e-pass possessed by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew shall also be valid for weekend curfew period, ” read a letter issued by the DDMA on Friday.

e-Passes Not Required for Exams:

Candidates appearing for examinations this weekend in Delhi will not require curfew e-passes, the DDMA clarified. The DDMA directed that “any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in examination on production of valid admit card”.

“The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall also be allowed to travel on production of valid identity card,” the order read.

No e-Pass Needed for Doctors and Journalists:

Doctors and journalists in the national capital will be allowed to travel without an e-pass on the basis of a valid identity card, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said.

Types of Movement Passes in Delhi:

There are two types of e-passes, according to a notification of the Delhi Police:

1.For individuals having personal emergencies requiring visit doctor/hospital, buying essentials items or any other.

2. For individuals engaged in delivery of emergency/essential services within and outside Delhi during the movement period.

e-Pass in Delhi — FAQs:

How Many Applications are Allowed from One Login?

A. Multiple applications can be made from a single ‘Login’.

How Do We Receive the e-Pass?

A. The applicant will receive two SMSes — first, on receipt of the application and second, at the time of approval of the Movement Pass. The applicant needs to keep tracking it.

What Documents are Required to Apply for an e-Pass?

A. Applicants should keep scanned copy of (1) photograph (2) ID proof ready before they begin applying for the movement pass.

How to Apply for a Movement Passes in Delhi?

To apply for an e-pass, follow the below given steps:

Step 1: Visit Delhi Police website at delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Movement Pass’ tab

Step 3: Create an account to login

Step 4: Login with the your ‘User Name’ and password

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Upload your photograph and proof of identification like AADHAR card, driving licence, PAN Card, passport, voter ID card

Step 7: Submit your application

Step 8: You will be informed through SMS as soon as your movement pass is approved.

Step 9: Login to your account and download the Movement Pass. Keep it in your smart phone or take a printout to show it wherever required.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the city.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the weekend curfew will be effective from 10 pm on April 16 (Friday) to 5 am on April 19 (Monday).

