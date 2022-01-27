Delhi Weekend Curfew Ends, Restaurants Allowed with 50% Capacity. Here's What's Open & Shut

The Delhi government on Thursday lifted weekend curfew in the national capital, along with the odd-even rule for shops. The issue of reopening of schools will be taken up in the next meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). An official said that the government has also granted permission to weddings to be held with maximum of 200 people or 50 per cent of capacity. The 50 per cent capacity rule will also be applicable for bars, restaurants, cinema halls and government offices.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on January 21 had rejected the proposal sent by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to the weekend curfew and opening of markets in the national capital.

The government had proposed to lift the weekend curfew, revoke the odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 percent staff in the city. The proposal to ease the restrictions was taken in view of a declining number of Covid-19 cases in the city. State health minister Satyendar Jain had earlier this month said Delhi’s third coronavirus wave peak is “likely over".

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had too written to the L-G and requested to end the ongoing weekend curfew and the opening of shops on an odd-even basis. Gupta also demanded that restaurants and gymnasiums should be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity.

Citing data published by the state government, Gupta said that the spread of Covid-19 is under control and the third wave of the pandemic seems to have subsided. He added that due to the current restrictions imposed, trading activities have suffered badly and traders are facing huge losses.

“Apart from traders, thousands of people who work in trading establishments are facing salary cuts while daily wage labourers are totally losing their income," the Delhi BJP chief had also said in his letter to Baijal.

Gupta pointed out that public transport services in Delhi, which are operating at their full capacity, have not reported any specific spread of infection. “I request you (Anil Baijal) to immediately convene a meeting of DDMA to review the restrictions and orderly withdrawal of the odd-even system for markets along with the lifting of the weekend curfew," he said.

