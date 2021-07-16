Delhi: White Toxic Foam Seen In Yamuna River Near Kalindi Kunj

In a video posted on Twitter, a thick white layer of toxic foam can be seen over the Yamuna river near the Kalindi Kunj area of Delhi which shows the dangerous water pollution levels. Due to the high level of toxic substances in the water such foams quite often float on the surface of Yamuna river.

Not only the air and noise pollution, but the national capital of India is suffering from water pollution too. Cremation of dead bodies on its shore, release of toxic chemical waste from factories and dumping of garbage have made Yamuna water highly polluted.

This is the reason why the well-known poet Kumar Vishwas, who has often raised his voice regarding the problems in the capital city, took a jibe at the pollution of the Yamuna river. The former politician of Aam Aadmi Party Tweeted, “300 units of electricity floating on the surface of Yamuna river."

The main cause behind the thick foam is the release of toxic substances by the factories and the dumping of waste.

A woman prayed in the filthy waters of the #Yamuna river in #Delhi during the holy festival of Chhath Puja as toxic foam floated past. Read more about India’s relationship with its water resources in the @nytimes pic.twitter.com/9tIXQVm32X— Bryan Denton (@bdentonphoto) November 29, 2019

A few years back, footage and photos appeared on social media showing how some women continued to pray in the polluted river during the Chhath Puja festival.

The polluted river is a major cause of concern as the people who live nearby are in danger of getting infected with severe diseases.

Although many campaigns have been launched by the Central as well as the state government, the thick froth on the river Yamuna has become a common sight every year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here