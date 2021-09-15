CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Will Earn Rs 3,000 Crore Extra Revenue in Next 12 Months Under New Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia
1-MIN READ

Delhi Will Earn Rs 3,000 Crore Extra Revenue in Next 12 Months Under New Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government earned 41 per cent less revenue last year due to COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. (File photo)

The Delhi government earned 41 per cent less revenue last year due to COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. (File photo)

The revenue generated in Delhi in the current financial year is 23 percent less, Manish Sisodia said.

The Delhi government earned 41 per cent less revenue last year due to COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. The revenue generated in the current financial year is 23 per cent less, he added.

Under the new excise policy, the city government will earn Rs 3,000 crore extra revenue in the next 12 months, the deputy chief minister said, adding that it expects to earn around Rs 10,000 crore from bidding of liquor stores in 32 zones in the city.

September 15, 2021