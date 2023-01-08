CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi: Winter Vacation in Private Schools Extended till Jan 15 Amid Cold Wave

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 19:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Most private schools were slated to reopen after winter break on January 9 (Representative Image: Reuters)

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the lowest temperature in January in two years, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, plunging to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius

In the wake of a cold wave in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday extended the winter vacation in the city’s private schools till January 15. Most private schools in Delhi were slated to reopen after winter break on January 9.

“In continuation to the DOE’s (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," a circular issued by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education read.

A severe cold wave has walloped parts of north India, including Delhi for the past few days.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the lowest temperature in January in two years, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, plunging to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius.

A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.

On Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory had logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius — lower than that of most places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and some hill stations in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)

