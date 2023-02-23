Delhi Witnessed Record 102 Hours of Dense Fog This Winter, Highest in 6 Years: Report

The national capital witnessed record fog this season with 102 hours of dense fog starting in November 2022. This is reportedly the most intense fog spell Delhi has witnessed in the past six years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to IMD, the last time Delhi reported higher hours of dense fog was in 2016-2017 when the city clocked 153 hours, reports Times of India.

The term dense fog is used in a scenario when visibility drops below 200 metres.

According to IMD, visibility levels dropped to 50 metres at the Palam Observatory near Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

Over the past few days, temperatures in the capital have been higher than normal, making the dense fog an anomaly.

Monday was the third hottest February day in Delhi since 1969, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the capital’s primary weather station, reaching 33.6 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

As per the IMD, most fog days were recorded in the winter months between November and February. December recorded the bulk of the fog hours at 31. Most of November was devoid of dense fog. 66 hours of dense fog weree reported in January and five hours in February so far.

The IMD said only 46 hours of fog were recorded in the 2021-2022 winter season. In the 2020-2021 season, 99 hours of dense fog were recorded.

