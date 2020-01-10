Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Witnesses Chilly Morning, Over 20 Trains Delayed Due to Dense Fog

Air quality of the city was in the 'poor' category in the air quality index (AQI) at 9 AM, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Delhi Witnesses Chilly Morning, Over 20 Trains Delayed Due to Dense Fog
Representative image.

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a chilly Friday morning with the minimum temperature dipping to settle at the season's average of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Some parts of the city witnessed dense fog. Palam weather station recorded dense fog that brought down visibility to 150 metres at 5.30 AM, said a MeT department official. Twenty three north-bound trains were delayed by upto 3.5 hours, said a Northern Railway spokesperson.

Air quality of the city was in the 'poor' category in the air quality index (AQI) at 9 AM, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

According to forecast, during the day there will be mainly clear skies with maximum temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 97 percent at 8.30 AM, the MeT official said.

On Thursday, Delhi's minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius and maximum was 15 degrees Celsius.

