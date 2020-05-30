INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Witnesses Highest Spike of 1,163 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Taking the Total Over 18K

Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2020. Photo: (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2020. Photo: (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

This is the second consecutive day in Delhi when over 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:39 PM IST
Share this:

A record single-day spike of 1,163 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 18,000 on Saturday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 416, authorities said.

The previous daily high in fresh cases -- 1,106 -- was recorded on May 29.

This is the second consecutive day in Delhi when over 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 416, and the total number of cases mounted to 18,549.

It added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 17,386 including 398 deaths.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading