Delhi Witnesses Pleasant Morning, 11.1C Min Temp Recorded

New Delhi: It was a pleasant morning in Delhi on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 11.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning, and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, an official said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at 8.30 am. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average, and the minimum was 13 degrees.

