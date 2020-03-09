Delhi Witnesses Pleasant Morning, Clear Skies Ahead
The weatherman has predicted clear skies and gusty winds with a speed of 20-25 kmph during the day.

New Delhi: It was a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted clear skies and gusty winds with a speed of 20-25 kmph during the day. "The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius," he said. On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 11.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius
