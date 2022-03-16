Delhi Witnesses Sunny Morning with Minimum Temperature at 20.5 Degrees; IMD Predicts Strong Winds

It was a warm sunny morning in the national capital on Wednesday as the city recorded the month’s highest minimum temperature so far at 20.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average. The weather office predicted strong winds during the day and said that days ahead will be warmer.

The minimum temperature today (Wednesday) was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal. This is also the highest minimum temperature so far this month, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. There will be mainly clear sky. The city will witness strong surface winds with a speed oscillating between 25-35 kmph, the official said.

The maximum temperature of the day will hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal. The weather office said that the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 81 per cent.

The city’s air quality was in the poor category on Wednesday. The air quality index (AQI) stood 227 at 8 am on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good’, 51 and 100 satisfactory’, 101 and 200 moderate’, 201 and 300 poor’, 301 and 400 very poor’, and 401 and 500 severe’.

