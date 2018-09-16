GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Woman Accuses UIDAI Official of Sexual Assault, Says She Was Threatened

In her statement to police, she alleged the accused called her at his residence in Sarojini Nagar on September 10 and sexually assaulted her, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2018, 7:26 AM IST
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: A woman has accused a senior official of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) of sexually assaulting her in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, police said Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered at the Sarojini Nagar Police station, they said.

When she resisted, he threatened her, he said.

The victim alleged the accused was alone in the house at the time of incident, he added.

After recording the victim's statement, the police began investigation into the allegations, he added.

The case has been transferred to the crime branch.

The victim was employed at an Aadhaar office situated near Pragati Maidan metro station, the police said.

They are probing all angles, including the authenticity of the allegations levelled against the accused, since they also learnt the victim was removed from work the same day the alleged incident took place, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.
