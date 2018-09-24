English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Woman Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Human Trafficking, Ran NGO to Lure Girls With False Job Promises
The accused, Prabha Muni, and her husband, Rohit Muni, allegedly ran an NGO that lured girls with false promises of employment and sold them off.
Representative image/Reuters
New Delhi: A 42-year-old woman allegedly involved in human trafficking and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Sunday.
The accused, Prabha Muni, and her husband, Rohit Muni, allegedly ran an NGO that lured girls with false promises of employment and sold them off, they said.
Acting on a tip off, Prabha Muni was arrested on Saturday, while her husband was at still at large, police said.
During investigation, it was learnt that the accused used to lure girls to their NGO with false promises of getting them jobs as house maids in Delhi, a senior police officer said.
A case was registered against them in 2013 and the accused were absconding since then, he said, adding that police were trying to trace Rohit Muni.
