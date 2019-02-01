English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Woman Attacked With Acid By Bike-borne Men Over Rape Complaint
During initial investigation, it was revealed the victim and one of the accused used to work together at a garment shop and were in a live-in relationship, police said.
New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman has alleged she was attacked with acid in south Delhi on Thursday by two unidentified men, who threatened her to withdraw a rape case which she had filed against her ex-boyfriend, police said.
After being informed, police rushed to the spot and found the woman lying with burn injuries on her leg, a senior police officer said.
An empty bottle of a toilet cleaner was found at the spot.
The victim was discharged from the hospital after treatment, police said.
The woman, in her complaint, has said she was going for work when her scooter broke down at Sarvodaya School no 17 Dakshinpuri. Two men came on a motorcycle and threw acid on her, police said.
They threatened her to withdraw the case else they will again attack her.
During initial investigation, it was revealed the victim and one of the accused used to work together at a garment shop and were in a live-in relationship, police said.
Later, the woman refused to marry him following which, he might have taken this step, police said.
The victim had also filed a rape case against the accused at the Kalkaji police station, police said.
A case under appropriate sections has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and the investigation was on, police added.
