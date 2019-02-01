LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Policy response expected to address job crisis
  • Income support scheme for distressed farmers expected
  • Allocation for MSEMs may increase
  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Woman Attacked With Acid By Bike-borne Men Over Rape Complaint

During initial investigation, it was revealed the victim and one of the accused used to work together at a garment shop and were in a live-in relationship, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Woman Attacked With Acid By Bike-borne Men Over Rape Complaint
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman has alleged she was attacked with acid in south Delhi on Thursday by two unidentified men, who threatened her to withdraw a rape case which she had filed against her ex-boyfriend, police said.

After being informed, police rushed to the spot and found the woman lying with burn injuries on her leg, a senior police officer said.

An empty bottle of a toilet cleaner was found at the spot.

The victim was discharged from the hospital after treatment, police said.

The woman, in her complaint, has said she was going for work when her scooter broke down at Sarvodaya School no 17 Dakshinpuri. Two men came on a motorcycle and threw acid on her, police said.

They threatened her to withdraw the case else they will again attack her.

During initial investigation, it was revealed the victim and one of the accused used to work together at a garment shop and were in a live-in relationship, police said.

Later, the woman refused to marry him following which, he might have taken this step, police said.

The victim had also filed a rape case against the accused at the Kalkaji police station, police said.

A case under appropriate sections has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and the investigation was on, police added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram