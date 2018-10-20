English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Woman Kills 16-Year-Old Domestic Help for Demanding Salary; Head and Limbs Found in Drain
Police said that the girl's decapitated head and chopped off limbs were found in a drain in outer Delhi on May 4 and during a search operation to recover the remaining body parts of the girl, they found the torso and chopped off arms of the victim in a bag.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 38-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old domestic help after she demanded her salary, police said on Friday.
The girl's decapitated head and chopped off limbs were found in a drain in outer Delhi on May 4, they said.
During a search operation to recover the remaining body parts of the girl, the police found the torso and chopped off arms of the victim in a bag, the police said.
One person, identified as Manjit, was arrested by the police while co-accused Shalu alias Sharu, Rakesh and Gauri continued to be at large.
They were declared as proclaimed offenders and a reward of Rs 50,000 each was declared on their arrest.
On October 18, the police learnt that Gauri, a native of West Bengal, had married Kartar Singh to camouflage her identity, and was living in Ratta Khera of Jind district in Haryana, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.
Subsequently, the woman was arrested, he said.
Gauri was running a placement agency and the victim was brought from Jharkhand to work as a maid but her salary was not given to her for a year, the DCP said.
When the victim demanded her salary, the woman killed her, he added.
The girl's decapitated head and chopped off limbs were found in a drain in outer Delhi on May 4, they said.
During a search operation to recover the remaining body parts of the girl, the police found the torso and chopped off arms of the victim in a bag, the police said.
One person, identified as Manjit, was arrested by the police while co-accused Shalu alias Sharu, Rakesh and Gauri continued to be at large.
They were declared as proclaimed offenders and a reward of Rs 50,000 each was declared on their arrest.
On October 18, the police learnt that Gauri, a native of West Bengal, had married Kartar Singh to camouflage her identity, and was living in Ratta Khera of Jind district in Haryana, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.
Subsequently, the woman was arrested, he said.
Gauri was running a placement agency and the victim was brought from Jharkhand to work as a maid but her salary was not given to her for a year, the DCP said.
When the victim demanded her salary, the woman killed her, he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is Quicksilver Returning to MCU? Here's What Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says
- Sumit Malik Reaches Semi-final on Opening Day of World Wrestling Championships
- Bigg Boss 12: Did Anup Jalota Hint at Jalseen's Secret Affair With Sukhwinder Singh?
- Pakistani Poet's Daughter has to Drive Taxi to Make Ends Meet
- Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...