Caught Stealing at a Factory, Delhi Woman Beaten to Death by Locals
The incident took place on Wednesday, when a group of around seven-eight women entered the factory's godown after breaking its wall.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: A 37-year-old woman died after being allegedly beaten up by locals when she, along with another woman, was caught while stealing at a manufacturing unit of pressure cookers in north Delhi's Samaipur Badli area, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday, when a group of around seven-eight women entered the factory's godown after breaking its wall. While they were trying to allegedly steal items, the women were caught by labourers and a scuffle broke out, police said.
While the other women managed to flee, the two women were allegedly beaten up by the labourers and a few locals, officials said.
When police reached the spot, one of the two women complained of uneasiness. They were then taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and after primary treatment were discharged, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north), said.
The two women were officially arrested at the hospital and was presented before a magistrate, he said.
After the magistrate ordered their judicial custody, the 37-year-old woman was again taken to the hospital as she complained of uneasiness. She succumbed there during treatment, Sharma added.
Police has initiated magisterial probe into the death. Prima facie, it appears that the woman died due to internal injuries, however, the exact cause of the death can be ascertained through the postmortem report, which was yet to come, the police said.
