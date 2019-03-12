English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Woman Dragged Behind Bike as She Chased Robbers, CCTV Captures Shocking Footage
The incident was captured in the CCTV footage of the area and shows the 53-year-old woman falling and skidding on the road, as she clutched her bag, even as the robbers moved ahead on the bike.
New Delhi: A woman was dragged behind a motorcycle while trying to chase two bike-borne assailants, who robbed her in Delhi's Janakpuri on Friday, which was International Woman’s Day.
According to an NDTV report, the incident not just occurred in broad daylight at 4 pm, but also took place right outside a police booth. The video footage shows the apathy of onlookers who carry on with their lives, unmoved by the woman’s struggle as she gets dragged for about 35 meters.
A case of theft was initially registered. However, the e-FIR was later converted further and sections of robbery have also been added, the report said.
She had about Rs 20, 00 case in her bag at the time of the incident and claims to have also lost some important documents. The identity of the assailants remains unknown at the moment because they both were wearing helmets. The woman is reported to have sustained grave injuries on her knees, hands, waist and face but is out of danger.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
