Delhi Woman Dragged Behind Bike as She Chased Robbers, CCTV Captures Shocking Footage

A woman was dragged behind a motorcycle while trying to chase two bike-borne assailants, who robbed her in Delhi's Janakpuri on Friday, which was International Woman’s Day.The incident was captured in the CCTV footage of the area and shows the 53-year-old woman falling and skidding on the road, as she clutched her bag, even as the robbers moved ahead on the bike.According to an NDTV report, the incident not just occurred in broad daylight at 4 pm, but also took place right outside a police booth. The video footage shows the apathy of onlookers who carry on with their lives, unmoved by the woman’s struggle as she gets dragged for about 35 meters.A case of theft was initially registered. However, the e-FIR was later converted further and sections of robbery have also been added, the report said.She had about Rs 20, 00 case in her bag at the time of the incident and claims to have also lost some important documents. The identity of the assailants remains unknown at the moment because they both were wearing helmets. The woman is reported to have sustained grave injuries on her knees, hands, waist and face but is out of danger.