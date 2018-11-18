English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
73-Year-Old Delhi Woman's Throat Slit, Husband Returns to Find Body in Living Room
She lived with her husband. Her son, daughter and grandson live nearby, a senior police officer said.
New Delhi: A 73-year-old homemaker was found dead with her throat slit at her house in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Saturday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Sarita Pandey.
The deceased's husband had gone out and when he returned home at around 6.30 pm, he found his wife's body on the sofa with her throat slit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
During preliminary investigation, it was found that the house had not been ransacked and there was no forced entry, he said.
A murder case has been registered at Sarita Vihar police station and an investigation is underway, the police said.
Several teams have been formed to look for clues and they are probing all angles to ascertain the sequence of events, they said.
