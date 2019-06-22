Delhi Woman Found Hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Husband Under Police Scanner

Muzaffarnagar: The body of a woman from Delhi was found hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, following which police booked her husband for abatement to suicide, officials said on Saturday.The incident happened on Friday in Kandhla town of the district, where her inlaws' house is situated.

Police said Mallika Begum, who was in her 40s, allegedly committed suicide due to some problems in her family and a case was filed against her husband, Nafees Ahmad, following a complaint by her brother. Her brother, Savaiz, alleged in the complaint that his sister was being harassed by her husband, police said.

Nafees and Mallika were married for 22 years, they said. Further investigations into the case are currently underway, officials said.