English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Woman Found Hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Husband Under Police Scanner
UP Police has booked Mallika Begum's husband of 22 years for abetment to suicide, on the basis of a complaint filed against him by her brother.
Representative image.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: The body of a woman from Delhi was found hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, following which police booked her husband for abatement to suicide, officials said on Saturday.The incident happened on Friday in Kandhla town of the district, where her inlaws' house is situated.
Police said Mallika Begum, who was in her 40s, allegedly committed suicide due to some problems in her family and a case was filed against her husband, Nafees Ahmad, following a complaint by her brother. Her brother, Savaiz, alleged in the complaint that his sister was being harassed by her husband, police said.
Nafees and Mallika were married for 22 years, they said. Further investigations into the case are currently underway, officials said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Men, Please Don’t Let Kabir Singh Convince You that Women Like Dominating, Possessive Lovers
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- 'Dr. Marijuana Pepsi': Woman Who Refused to Change Unusual Birth Name Gets PhD
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results