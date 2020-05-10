INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Woman Held for Selling Intoxicant to Minors through WhatsApp

Representative image.

Representative image.

The woman was caught when she had arrived to deliver intoxicant to a teenager. She was remanded to 14-day custody by the court on Saturday.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
The Delhi Police have arrested a woman who sold intoxicant to under-age children of rich families through WhatsApp and collected payments via Paytm.

A case has been registered against this 45-year-old high-profile drug supplier, a resident of Rajouri Garden, at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

The woman was caught when she had arrived to deliver intoxicant to a teenager. She was remanded to 14-day custody by the court on Saturday.

The woman had reportedly created a WhatsApp group for the purpose. Most members of this WhatApp group were minors from rich families. The woman sold them e-cigarettes and other intoxicant at a premium. "It's the first of its kind of case during the lockdown," the police said.

According to the police, her husband is in import-export business. Other WhatsApp group members are being questioned.

