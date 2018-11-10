Delhi Woman Held Husband’s 95-year-old Mother Hostage; Denied Clothes, Access to Toilet

: A 95-year-old woman, who was allegedly held captive by her daughter-in-law, was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday.The cogwheels were set into motion after the women’s panel helpline received a call from a person who complained that his mother is being held hostage and tortured by his wife and in-laws.According to news agency ANI, the complainant further informed that his mother was so senile that she was completely bed-ridden.The man also revealed that he and his wife have been mangled in a matrimonial discord ever since they got married and strangely enough, he hadn’t seen his mother for the last three months. Helpless, he had to seek assistance from the police every time he wished to see his mother as his wife would "refuse to let him enter the house".Taking immediate action on the man’s plea, the Delhi commission for women rushed to the spot where the old woman was held. However, they too, were denied entry into the house.After persistent deliberations, the woman finally allowed the team to enter on the condition that her husband gives a written testimony that he will never return after taking his mother.The man agreed to the terms and gave the statement in writing.Upon entering the room, the team was appalled to see the ailing, old woman. With only a flimsy cloth to cover herself, her condition was horrible. She had to relieve herself in a bucket placed near her bed.The team immediately called for an ambulance after which the old woman was shifted to a hospital where the doctor informed that she has a severe infection and requires immediate treatment, said the report.The woman is still hospitalized and is being looked after by her son.