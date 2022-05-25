Delhi: Woman Hires Contract Killer to Get Rid of Her Cheating Husband

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for getting her philanderer husband, having two wives, killed with the help of a contract killer in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused woman was identified as Chander Kala alias Chanda and the contract killer Jumman alias Jumma, a history-sheeter of the Ranhola area, surrendered before the Tis Hazari Court.

DCP (outer district) Sameer Sharma said a PCR call regarding a murder near Holy Convent School Deep Enclave, Part 2, was received at Police Station Ranhola on May 18. The police staff rushed to the scene of the crime and examined it thoroughly, where they found that a man was lying on a bed in a pool of blood. The deceased, identified as Veer Bahadur Verma (50), was shifted to the DDU hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 120 B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.

During the probe, it was found that the deceased and his wife used to fight very often. The wife of the deceased was interrogated, but she kept on changing her version and statement. She told the police that some robbers entered her house and looted money along with the jewellery after brutally assaulting her husband. However, the police were not satisfied as her statements pertaining to the ‘robbery’ were inconsistent. After this, the police examined CCTV footage in which history-sheeter Jumman, a bad character of the area, was seen roaming suspiciously near the scene of the crime.

The police obtained call detail records of Chander Kala and during the analysis, it was revealed that the wife of the deceased was in touch with Jumman and had made several calls to him in the past few weeks.

Finally, after sustained interrogation, accused Chander Kala confessed to the crime.

Accused Chander Kala disclosed that around 13-14 years ago she used to work at the garment shop of the deceased Veer Bahadur Verma where he used to molest her but due to her weak financial conditions she never opposed it. Thereafter, she got married to Veer Bahadur Verma although she was aware of the fact that he was already married and had children too. But her husband used to spend more time with his first wife. She also came to know that her husband had two or three more extra-marital affairs.

The accused Chander Kala just a few weeks back shared her ordeal with Nargis, a woman who used to work at their garment shop on the ground floor of their building.

“Nargis told Chander Kala that her brother Jumman is a criminal and recently came out of jail and can help her. So, she came in contact with Jumman but later Nargis died due to blood cancer,” the senior official said.

Later, Chander Kala, finally, decided to get rid of her husband and offered Rs 1.5 lakh to Jumman to eliminate her husband. On May 18, she deliberately left the gate of her house open when her husband was sleeping. Jumman entered and struck two blows of a hammer on deceased Veer Bahadur’s head. They also tried to make it look like a robbery turned wrong.

