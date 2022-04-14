Delhi: Woman Jumps off Akshardham Metro Station in Suicide Bid, Alert CISF Saves Life

CISF personnel on Thursday saved a young woman after she jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham Metro station in a suicide bid. Security personnel deployed at the metro station were alerted by passengers of a woman standing on the edge of platform No. 2 at around 7:30 am, Assitant Inspector General, CISF said in a statement.
The CISF personnel swung into action and tried to dissuade her from taking the extreme step. Meanwhile, another team with the help of local civil employees arranged for a blanket to catch her in case she decides to jump, the senior official said.
The hair-raising video of the incident shows the woman jumping from the ledge and getting caught on a blanket stretched by CISF personnel and other people present there.
#Salute to #CISF personal whose timely intervention saved a life at #Akshardham railway station.*CISF personnel of #DMRC, Delhi prevented a #suicide at Akshardham #Metro Station, #Delhi*Visual speaks it all. pic.twitter.com/zqZ3VqclXj— Breaking News with Nitish kumar (@kumaarnitish) April 14, 2022
“Due to the severity of the fall, she sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment," the statement said.
The woman who hails from Punjab is reported to be deaf and mute. She sustained a fracture on her leg and hand and is undergoing treatment at the LBS hospital, according to a News18 report.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro rail network.
