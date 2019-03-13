LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Delhi Woman Jumps on Metro Track to Fetch Rs 2,000 Note, Comes Under Train

The CISF initially detained her and made her write an apology for creating disruption of services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line. She was then sent to a hospital.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 24-year-old woman jumped on the tracks at Dwarka Mor station on Tuesday morning to fetch a Rs 2000 note which had fallen there, and narrowly escaped death. Later, when the train departed from the station, the woman was rescued with minor injuries.

Officials said that the woman laid still between the tracks as the train passed over hair.

The woman, a resident of Jharoda Kalan in the city, was taken to a hospital and made to write a written apology by the CISF for creating disruption of services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, officials said.

The incident took place around 10:40 am, they said.

A senior police officer said she "jumped on the tracks to fetch her money which had fallen on the tracks".

Earlier, the metro official said, "The woman fell on the tracks when a train, going towards Noida, was approaching the platform."

Services of the Blue Line metro were briefly affected due to the incident and soon restored to normal, he added.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
