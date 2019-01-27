Delhi Woman Kills 30-year-old Son for Objecting to Her Live-in Relationship

A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his mother and her live-in partner after he objected to their illicit relationship in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday night.Investigations revealed that Ravinder Pathak, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Basti, had recently moved in with his mother.He stayed with his mother and her friend Ajeet in a rented flat in New Ashok Nagar area, a senior police officer said.Pathak worked as a driver in Noida. When he reached home after duty on Saturday night, he saw his mother and Ajeet in an objectionable position that led to an altercation among them, the officer said.The argument turned violent and the woman and her live-in partner hit Pathak on the head with a brick, resulting in his death, he added.Later, Ajeet called up ambulance service. When the ambulance driver reached the spot, he saw Pathak lying in a pool of blood following which he informed police, the officer said.However, the woman managed to take Pathak's body to her daughter's house in Azadpur for cremation. Her daughter suspected foul play and forced her to return with the body to New Ashok Vihar.When the woman returned, she was nabbed by police, he said, adding her live-in partner has also been arrested.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.