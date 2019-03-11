Delhi Woman Murders Parents With Boyfriend's Help Over Property Dispute

: The police on Sunday arrested a woman, along with her boyfriend from Pachim Vihar here, for the alleged murder of her parents over a property dispute.The accused have been identified as Davinder Kaur and Prince Dixit, and two more accomplices involved in the crime are currently absconding, the police said.According to DCP Seju P Kuruvilla, both the parents were murdered in the similar manner, but on different dates.Davinder's mother, Jageer Kaur, left for Jalandhar on February 10 for her father’s funeral. In her mother’s absence the accused reportedly intoxicated her father Gurmeet Singh by lacing his tea with sleeping pills.After losing consciousness, Gurmeet Singh was smothered to death by Davinder’s boyfriend Prince, the police said. The duo then reportedly stuffed the body in a suitcase and threw it in a drain near Sayed Nangloi Village.The police said that Prince, along with two other accomplices fled to Lucknow, after the incident.When Jageer Kaur returned from Jalandhar on March 2, she too, was also given sleeping pills by the daughter and was smothered to death, said DCP Kuruvilla. Her body was also packed in a suitcase and thrown in the same drain.The police first found Jageer’s body on March 8 and upon her identification, the police found out that her husband is also missing. Her husband’s body was recovered a day later.Upon interrogation, it was observed that Davindra’s statements kept changing and were not corroborating with the sequence of events. This, the police said, aroused suspicions.After sustained interrogation, the daughter finally broke down and confessed to her crime. "She wanted her parents to transfer the house in her name which they refused to do. Therefore, she hatched the conspiracy with her paramour," said the DCP.The officials said the hunt for her two other accomplices is on and further investigation is underway.