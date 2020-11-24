Delhi Woman Opens Fire at Shop Owner, Worker After Argument over Phone

A woman allegedly fired shots at shutter of a closed shop in Northeast Delhi last week to scare a shop worker following an argument.

The accused was identified as Nusrat. The investigating police officers said the incident took place on November 18, where the accused was in an inebriated state during the incident. She fired at the shop after having an argument with one of the workers, the officer added.

Nusrat had mortgaged a mobile phone with Shahrukh- a worker at the shop and during the evening hours on the day of the incident when she went to the store asking for a return, Shahrukh refused to give her phone, the police said. To scare everyone, Nusrat claimed that she was the sister of a noted gangster Nasir which was later proven untrue.

Agitated over Sharukh’s behaviour, later during night hours, Nusrat went to the store with the weapon to scare the shop owner and the worker. Although the shop was closed, Nusrat still fired rounds at the store's shutter. A passerby witnessing the incident overpowered her and informed the local police. She was immediately taken into custody.

The police officials said, Nusrat doesn't have any previous case of crime reported and they are verifying from where did she procure the weapon.