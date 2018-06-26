Delhi Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Husband and Brother-in-law

A 26-year-old woman and her paramour were arrested in connection with the killing of her husband and brother-in-law, police said on Tuesday.The brother-in-law, Manoj Kumar, did not approve of their relationship after the death of his brother Mukesh. He was shot dead by the woman's paramour on Saturday, they said.During investigation, it was learnt that the accused duo had also killed Mukesh, they added.On June 23, 35-year-old Manoj had gone to bring drinking water from east Delhi's Ghazipur. When he did not return, his wife went looking for him and found him dead, police said. He was shot dead. Subsequently, a case was registered, they said.The police traced Mohit Bhati (29), a resident of Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, on the basis of call records, and on a tip-off arrested him on June 24 from there. Pooja was arrested on Tuesday.A country-made pistol, a live cartridge and blood stained shirt, pant and shoes, and a motorcycle were seized.During interrogation,he revealed that around a year ago, he lived near Mukesh's house and became friends with his wife Pooja. He said they were in a relationship, police said.Mukesh got to know about the relationship and confronted his wife. She informed Bhati, who along with his associate took Mukesh from his house and later killed him near a railway track in Dadri, said Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).In this regard, a missing report was lodged by Mukesh's family and it was being investigated, he said.Mukesh's brother Manoj brought Pooja to Delhi and started living in Ghazipur where Bhati would often come to meet the woman, police said, adding that the brother-in-law had raised objections to their meeting.