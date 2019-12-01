55-year-old Delhi Woman Raped at Her Residence, Murdered for 'Spitting' in Accused's Face

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on Friday for allegedly raping and murdering a 55-year-old woman at her residence in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the police found the semi-naked body of the victim lying on the floor.

The accused, identified as Dharmraj (22), a resident of Kishnganj colony under Gulabi Bagh police station, has confessed to raping the woman. He allegedly broke into the victim's house on Friday night and raped her before strangling her to death, the police said.

During the investigation, the police recovered a CCTV footage that showed the accused leaving the victim's house. Police showed the CCTV footage to the victim's neighbours, who identified the accused.

The accused told police that he had strangled her to death after she spit in his face.

This comes after the news of a 22-year-old veterinarian's gruesome rape and murder in Hyderabad shook the national conscience.

The doctor's charred body was found on Thursday near Shadnagar town and the police confirmed she was raped and murdered by four people who offered to help her repair her punctured two-wheeler.

