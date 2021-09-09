Delhi Woman Raped by 2 Men Near Siliserh Lake in Alwar, Accused Arrested

A 24-year-old woman, who had come to Rajasthan’s Alwar from Delhi on a tour with her friend, was allegedly raped by two men near Siliserh lake on Wednesday. Police have arrested two accused in the case. The woman had travelled to Alwar with her friend on a motorcycle, but the two-wheeler ran out of petrol when they reached the city. As he went on to search for fuel, the girl was offered a lift by two men in a car. However, the strangers allegedly took her near the Siliserh lake and raped her there in the car.

Alwar Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), Amit Singh, said the alleged crime took place under the Sadar police station limits where the accused pretended to help the woman, but instead took her to a secluded place and raped her, and then fled in their car.

The accused’s car reportedly had Delhi’s number plate, and after the woman complained to the police control room, authorities immediately ordered the setting up of barricades in the nearby areas. Officials of Bansur police station then apprehended two car-borne men and handed them to Sadar police station authorities.

Police have recorded the statement of the woman after she registered an FIR late Wednesday night. The two accused are also being questioned by the police, and their mobile phones are also being scanned for possible clues.

There have been several horrific incidents of rape in Alwar, exposing administrative negligence as far as crimes against women are concerned.

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped for two years, and the police failed to file an FIR when she first complained to them in May 2019. After the accused released her obscene video on social media, she again approached the authorities on June 28, reported India Today. Three accused were arrested in the case.

