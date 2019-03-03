English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Woman Returns from US to Build Her Start-up, Lands in Jail After Killing 24-year-old on Way Home
New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly mowing down a man and injuring two others by her speeding car near Moolchand underpass in southeast Delhi, police said Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Afaq (24), a resident of Jakir Nagar, they said. According to Chinmoy Bisawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), the incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when three friends Rudra Aashish Pandey, Nitish and Gaurav were returning home after attending a wedding function at Moti Bagh.
When they crossed the Moolchand underpass, a tyre of the car burst following which they called a mechanic. At around 1.40 am, when the mechanic was replacing the tyre, a speeding car hit them, Biswal said.
The car was being driven by a girl who fled the spot leaving her car behind. She was later identified as Ananya Khurana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar area, the DCP said, adding the mechanic died due to the injuries sustained in the accident.
Khurana was arrested at around 3 am on Sunday. Police have taken her blood samples, a senior police officer said. According to Biswal, the woman was returning from airport with her friends in the car while her parents were in another car with some guests.
During interrogation, the accused claimed that she was not drunk. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC at Lajpat Nagar police station, the officer said.
Khurana was studying diploma in make up art in California, USA. She returned to India in December 2018 and was looking to build her own start up company, Biswal said, adding her father runs a garments business at Lajpat Nagar.
