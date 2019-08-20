Delhi Woman Says Gujarat IAS Officer Father of Her Child, Seeks DNA Test
The woman, who claims that Dahiya married her without giving divorce to his first wife, said she will try to meet Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday.
File photo of Gaurav Dahiya (Source: Twitter)
Ahmedabad: A Delhi-based woman, who had levelled allegations of bigamy and cheating against Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Gaurav Dahiya, on Tuesday sought a DNA test of her 8-month old daughter to prove that he is the biological father.
The woman arrived in Gandhinagar and met state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha and chairperson of the Gujarat State Commission for Women Leelaben Ankoliya.
The state government had suspended Dahiya, a 2010-batch IAS officer, on August 14, and had initiated disciplinary action for "serious charges of misconduct and moral turpitude".
The woman, who claims that Dahiya married her without giving divorce to his first wife, said she will try to meet Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday.
"I have urged the DGP to lodge an FIR against Dahiya. I have also met Leelaben and showed her various proofs of my marriage with Dahiya. I have demanded that the commission order a DNA test to prove that Dahiya is the father of our daughter. I want my legal rights as his wife," the woman told reporters.
After meeting the woman, Ankoliya said the commission would investigate the charges levelled against Dahiya.
"The woman commission will conduct an inquiry. We have heard the woman," Ankoliya told reporters.
Last month, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani set up an inquiry committee to probe the Delhi-based woman's allegations of bigamy and cheating against Dahiya.
Taking cognisance of the findings of the committee, Dahiya was placed under suspension by the state government "with immediate effect" on August 14.
The Gandhinagar police is also conducting a separate inquiry after receiving an application from the woman. Dahiya had recently approached the Gujarat High Court against the police inquiry.
In her application to the police, the woman claimed he married her in February 2018 while keeping her in the dark about his first marriage.
Dahiya, in turn, had submitted an application to the police last month claiming she had honey-trapped and blackmailed him.
He also accused the woman of morphing photos of their alleged wedding to extract money.
He told the police that though they arrived at a compromise earlier, she started harassing him with false claims of marriage.
Dahiya was transferred to the General Administration Department as joint secretary on July 22 after the police received the complaint against him.
He was director of the National Rural Health Mission in Gujarat prior to the GAD stint.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Asks Fan to 'Fact Check' After Being Called Out for Disrespecting Women
- New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Ties the Knot With Laura Hashian in Secret Hawaiian Wedding, See Pics
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Prices Start Rs 69,990: All The Launch Offers
- Are Your Cable TV And DTH Subscriptions Set to Become More Affordable?