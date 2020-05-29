Delhi Woman Set Herself Ablaze after Husband Rejected Demand for Smartphone for Children's Online Classes

A woman allegedly set herself ablaze after her demand for a smartphone for her kids’ online classes was refused. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 8am. The lady received 90% burns and later succumbed.

According to police, they received a call regarding a ‘lady burnt herself’. When the police team reached the crime scene, they found the injured woman was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. The team inspected the crime scene and found a matchstick and a plastic can at the spot.

The injured has been identified as Jyoti Mishra (29). She got married more than seven years ago to Parmod Mishra and has two children.

The woman in her statement to the police said she had an argument with her husband over buying a new mobile phone for her kids for their online classes.

The husband asked her to wait for a few days so she got upset and burnt herself by pouring kerosene oil, said a senior police officer.

The police have also recorded the statement of her elder brother Chander Shekhar Pandey, the husband and her neighbour Munna Sharma. The brother did not raise any suspicion.

Jyoti succumbed to her injuries yesterday at the hospital. The police have conveyed the news to her father, who resides in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur.

Police is yet to record the formal statement of her father and other relatives. An inquiry under section 174 has been initiated.​

DCP South Atul Thakur said, "Due to the lockdown, the schools have shifted to digital learning wherein the teachers take classes online through video conferencing. The new chapters are discussed, the doubts are solved online so that the study doesn't take a backseat because of the schools are closed. But not all have access to the internet or a smartphone or a computer at home. The experts have felt that access to those who don't have hardware and internet connectivity may stand to lose out. This incident is one of the examples."