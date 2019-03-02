LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Woman Shot Dead at Nephew’s Wedding, Bullet Was Meant For Husband

The accused are neighbours of the bride. They are on the run, police said,

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Woman Shot Dead at Nephew’s Wedding, Bullet Was Meant For Husband
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead accidentally while trying to save her husband during an altercation with two men at her nephew's wedding in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Ramlila Ground, police said. During the function, the altercation took place between Sajjan and two brothers Akash and Sandeep, following which they took out a pistol and fired at Sajjan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju Kuruvilla said.

However, the gun shot hit Sajjan's wife Sunita while trying to save him, he said. Sunita was rushed to the Jaipur Golden Hospital, where she succumbed, the DCP added.

Akash and Sandeep fled after the incident, the officer said. The accused are neighbours of the bride, who are residents of Mangolpuri, he added.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the reason that led to an altercation between Sajjan and the the accused duo. A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused who are on the run, police said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram