Delhi Woman Shot in Face Inside SUV, Dumped on the Road for Demanding Her Money Back

Sonali Singh, 25, was rushed to a private hospital and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she was operated upon.

News18.com

Updated:June 9, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
Delhi Woman Shot in Face Inside SUV, Dumped on the Road for Demanding Her Money Back
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was shot in the face and thrown out of a Toyota Fortuner on Friday night in South West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

The victim, Sonali Singh, who works at a multinational software firm in Gurgaon, was shot allegedly by the brother of her school friend to whom she had lent around Rs 2.5 lakh, the police said.

Sonali was rushed to a private hospital and later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she was operated upon and the bullet was removed from under her right eye.

In her statement to the police, the victim said a person called Rahul Singhal, a resident of the same village as her, shot her and fled the spot. “Around three months ago, the victim gave over Rs 2 lakh to Singhal. On Friday, he asked her to meet in Saket to talk about this. They went towards Rajokri at around 8.40 pm. After she demanded the money back, she was shot at by Singhal in the car,” a police officer probing the case told Indian Express.

The accused was missing when police reached his house in Deoli village and his phone was switched off. A case of attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code Section 307 has been registered at Vasant Kunj south police station

