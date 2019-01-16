Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband and Minor Son Critically Injured by Neighbour

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband and a minor son critically injured on Wednesday after they were stabbed multiple times allegedly by their neighbour, following a quarrel over a minor issue in west Delhi's Khyala area.The accused, identified as Mohammad Azad, in his 40s, stabbed Sunita, her son Akash and husband Veeru multiple times at around 7.30 pm and fled the spot, the police said.The victims were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala where Sunita succumbed to her injuries. Veeru and Akash are stated to be in a critical condition.A case has been registered and a search is on nab the accused.