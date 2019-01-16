LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband and Minor Son Critically Injured by Neighbour

The accused, identified as Mohammad Azad, stabbed Sunita, her son Akash and husband Veeru multiple times and fled the spot, the police said.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:January 16, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband and Minor Son Critically Injured by Neighbour
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband and a minor son critically injured on Wednesday after they were stabbed multiple times allegedly by their neighbour, following a quarrel over a minor issue in west Delhi's Khyala area.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Azad, in his 40s, stabbed Sunita, her son Akash and husband Veeru multiple times at around 7.30 pm and fled the spot, the police said.

The victims were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala where Sunita succumbed to her injuries. Veeru and Akash are stated to be in a critical condition.

A case has been registered and a search is on nab the accused.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram