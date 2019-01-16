English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband and Minor Son Critically Injured by Neighbour
The accused, identified as Mohammad Azad, stabbed Sunita, her son Akash and husband Veeru multiple times and fled the spot, the police said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband and a minor son critically injured on Wednesday after they were stabbed multiple times allegedly by their neighbour, following a quarrel over a minor issue in west Delhi's Khyala area.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Azad, in his 40s, stabbed Sunita, her son Akash and husband Veeru multiple times at around 7.30 pm and fled the spot, the police said.
The victims were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala where Sunita succumbed to her injuries. Veeru and Akash are stated to be in a critical condition.
A case has been registered and a search is on nab the accused.
