English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Woman Taking Selfie at Hill Station in Maharashtra Falls 500 Feet
According to a Washington Post report, about half of the world's selfie-related deaths in 2015 occurred in India.
Image for representation. (Image: News18.com)
Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman from Delhi died after falling into a 500-ft deep valley while taking a selfie at Matheran, a popular hill station in Mumbai's neighbouring Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The victim, Sarita Rammahesh Chouhan, fell into the valley while taking a selfie at Louisa Point at Matheran, Additional Superintendent of Police of Raigad, Sanjay Patil, said.
"Chouhan had come to Matheran, a hill station known for its mild climate and well-preserved colonial architecture, with her husband and three children yesterday," he said.
Around 6.30 pm, all the family members went to Louisa Point. There, all of them started clicking selfies and photos.
However, while taking a selfie, the woman slipped and fell into the deep valley, another official said.
Shaken by the incident, her family members approached Matheran police, after which a rescue operation was launched, he said.
Police recovered her body from the valley at midnight with the help of a local group, he said.
The post-mortem conducted at a nearby hospital and her body was handed over to her family, the official said.
According to a Washington Post report, about half of the world's selfie-related deaths in 2015 occurred in India. On Monday, two Tamil Nadu tourists drowned in Goa while clicking selfies, while a teenager in Mumbai drowned near Marine Drive while trying to click himself.
Also Watch
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The victim, Sarita Rammahesh Chouhan, fell into the valley while taking a selfie at Louisa Point at Matheran, Additional Superintendent of Police of Raigad, Sanjay Patil, said.
"Chouhan had come to Matheran, a hill station known for its mild climate and well-preserved colonial architecture, with her husband and three children yesterday," he said.
Around 6.30 pm, all the family members went to Louisa Point. There, all of them started clicking selfies and photos.
However, while taking a selfie, the woman slipped and fell into the deep valley, another official said.
Shaken by the incident, her family members approached Matheran police, after which a rescue operation was launched, he said.
Police recovered her body from the valley at midnight with the help of a local group, he said.
The post-mortem conducted at a nearby hospital and her body was handed over to her family, the official said.
According to a Washington Post report, about half of the world's selfie-related deaths in 2015 occurred in India. On Monday, two Tamil Nadu tourists drowned in Goa while clicking selfies, while a teenager in Mumbai drowned near Marine Drive while trying to click himself.
Also Watch
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
- FIFA World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts Kane versus Messi in Final
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- Kareena, Karisma Enjoy Family Time With Saif, Parents Randhir and Babita in London; See Pics
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos