Delhi Woman Tortured by Brother for 2 Years, Was Given a Piece of Bread Every 4 Days

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday said that it has rescued a 50-year-old woman from a house in Rohini where her brother had held her captive for the past two years.According to the Commission, it received a call on its helpline number and informed about the woman being locked inside a house. A DCW team was immediately sent to the spot.As the family members refused to open the gate, the DCW sought police's help to enter the house.After several attempts, the team entered the house by climbing the neighbour's roof to find the 50-year-old woman lying on open terrace."The condition of the lady was pathetic. She has been starving for several days and reduced to bones. She was kept on open terrace which had no room or toilets and the terrace contained piles of the excreta of the woman," the DCW said in a statement.The woman confirmed to the DCW that she was given a piece of bread only once in four days for the past two years and no one was allowed to visit her.A DCW member said that an FIR has been registered at Rohini Sector 7 Police Station and the woman has been admitted to a local hospital."I am deeply shocked at the inhuman manner in which the lady has been treated. She is only 50 years, but she looks as though she is over 90. Her starvation is so extreme that she was unable to look after her basic needs. I urge all citizens to please come forward and report such incidents so that more girls and women can be saved," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.