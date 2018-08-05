GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Woman's Decomposing Body Found in Almirah, Live-in Partner Arrested

The accused was a married man, having four children and the victim was pressurising him to leave his wife and get married to her, the police said.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2018, 8:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Woman's Decomposing Body Found in Almirah, Live-in Partner Arrested
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his live-in partner for insisting upon him to marry her after divorcing his wife, the police said.

The decomposed body of the 25-year-old woman was found in an almirah in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri on August 2.

The man had earlier informed the police that a foul smell was emanating from the house.

After searching the house, the police discovered the woman's body from an almirah in it and suspected the man's role in the murder.

Later on interrogation, he confessed to killing her on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1, the police added.

The accused was a married man, having four children and the victim was pressurising him to leave his wife and get married to her, the police said.

The accused was also jealous of her friendship with other men and often scolded her. He also had an eye on the victim's house in which she was staying, they added.

The victim's autopsy is yet to be conducted even though it is suspected that she was strangulated, the police said.

The accused has been remanded in two days' police custody.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...