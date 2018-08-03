GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)22/78
BJP8
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP6
2013 19
INC6
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)71/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS14
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth0
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad80662
Jalgaon5714000
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Woman's Rotting Body Found in Almirah, Live-in Partner, Already Married, Questioned by Police

It is suspected that she was in a live-in relationship with a man, who was married. The victim was allegedly pressurising him to get a divorce from his wife and get married to her, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Woman's Rotting Body Found in Almirah, Live-in Partner, Already Married, Questioned by Police
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a wardrobe of her flat in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri on Thursday, police said.

It is suspected that she was in a live-in relationship with a man, who was married. The victim was allegedly pressurising him to get a divorce from his wife and get married to her, a police official said.

The woman had started living away from her parents after they opposed her relationship with the man, whose house is in the same locality as the flat in which she was staying, the official said.

Her live-in partner informed the police today (Thursday) about a foul smell coming from her house and police found the body inside the almirah, he said.

It is suspected that she was strangulated and she had died a few days ago. Police are questioning her live-in partner and neighbours, he added.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...