Delhi Woman's Rotting Body Found in Almirah, Live-in Partner, Already Married, Questioned by Police
It is suspected that she was in a live-in relationship with a man, who was married. The victim was allegedly pressurising him to get a divorce from his wife and get married to her, a police official said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a wardrobe of her flat in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri on Thursday, police said.
The woman had started living away from her parents after they opposed her relationship with the man, whose house is in the same locality as the flat in which she was staying, the official said.
Her live-in partner informed the police today (Thursday) about a foul smell coming from her house and police found the body inside the almirah, he said.
It is suspected that she was strangulated and she had died a few days ago. Police are questioning her live-in partner and neighbours, he added.
