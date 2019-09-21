Delhi Women Beaten Twice in Eight Days by Masked Men for 'Seeking Divorce', 4 Arrested

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman, seeking divorce from her husband and pursuing a criminal case against him, was beaten twice within eight days along with her mother, sister and sister-in-law with batons by some masked men in full public view outside their house at Sangam Vihar in South Delhi.

Poonam, along with her three women relatives, were first assaulted on September 10 for pursuing the divorce case against her husband Prem Chand, 35 and then again on Tuesday this week for reporting the matter to police with the video of the twin assault having gone viral on social media.

Confirming the incident of mass assault on hapless women, police on Saturday said they have already arrested four men involved in the incident which occurred on September 10.

The police made the arrest after registering a criminal case under section 308 for attempting to cause culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police, however, is yet to arrest Prem Chnad despite the woman, having named him in the case. They said they are investigating the matter.

Poonam said she had married Prem Chand in 2010, but her love marriage has gone sour.

"It was a love marriage and we had good relation for the first four months. He, however, started beating me after four months, following which I filed a divorce suit and criminal case against him around ten months ago," said Poonam.

She said she and her relatives were beaten up first on September 10, when there were four women and two kids present in the house.

"Chand came to our house on September 10 night along with his associates and assaulted us. He held me by hairs and dragged me out of the house. That time, my brother and father were not present in the house. I sustained injuries along with my mother, my sister and sister-in-law," she said.

Poonam and Chand are both residents of Sangam Vihar area.

"Chand sent some people again on Tuesday who assaulted us with with batons," she said.

"I want to leave him but he is not ready to accept it. I am so scared of him that I can not even step out of my house," Poonam added.

