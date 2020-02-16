Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Women Commission to Provide English & Computer Coaching to Unnao Rape Survivor

The Unnao victim was raped by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar while still she was a minor.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 8:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Women Commission to Provide English & Computer Coaching to Unnao Rape Survivor
Representative image. (News 18: Mir Suhail)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said it would arrange for English and computer coaching for the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently staying in Delhi.

The DCW made the promise after women's panel chief Swati Maliwal visited the survivor in her new home on Friday. The organisation is working for the education and rehabilitation of the survivor and her family, the panel said.

English and computer coaching for the survivor will also be arranged by DCW, the panel said.

The Unnao survivor was raped by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar while still she was a minor. Senger was convicted last year on the charges of raping her.

Her car was subsequently hit by a truck last year due to which she and her lawyer had to be admitted in a hospital in Lucknow in critical conditions. They were later shifted to AIIMS where the victim underwent treatment.

DCW is also working on education, school admissions and extra-curricular activities of the children of the family, the panel added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram