Delhi Women Commission to Provide English & Computer Coaching to Unnao Rape Survivor

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said it would arrange for English and computer coaching for the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently staying in Delhi.

The DCW made the promise after women's panel chief Swati Maliwal visited the survivor in her new home on Friday. The organisation is working for the education and rehabilitation of the survivor and her family, the panel said.

English and computer coaching for the survivor will also be arranged by DCW, the panel said.

The Unnao survivor was raped by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar while still she was a minor. Senger was convicted last year on the charges of raping her.

Her car was subsequently hit by a truck last year due to which she and her lawyer had to be admitted in a hospital in Lucknow in critical conditions. They were later shifted to AIIMS where the victim underwent treatment.

DCW is also working on education, school admissions and extra-curricular activities of the children of the family, the panel added.

