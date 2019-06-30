Delhi Youth Stabbed for Objecting to Foul Language
Police said when the victim objected to the accused's abusive language, he took out a knife and stabbed him. The accused then fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was stabbed after he objected to a person abusing his brother in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night, they said.
Shambhu, a resident of Rithala village, had gone to the house of his elder brother, Sujindra, to attend his nephew's birthday party, a senior police officer said. Around 10.30pm, Sujindra's neighbour, Sujeet, who was drunk, came and started abusing him, police said.
When Shambhu objected to Sujeet's foul language, the accused took out a knife and stabbed him. He then fled from the spot, they said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.
Sujeet was arrested on Sunday while he was trying to flee to Bihar, they said, adding that the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.
